Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham.

Mekel Sterling, 36, died in September after being shot outside shops in Great Hampton Row in Hockley.

Kayne Robinson, 24, of Roseberry Street, Springhill, and Darielle Williams, 23, of Attingham Drive, Dudley, were both found guilty following a six-week trial.

Jacob Brown, 24, of Bowling Green Lane, Handsworth, was acquitted of murder.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on the murder charge of two other defendants, Devonte May, 23, of Victoria Road, Handsworth, and Geary Barnett, 19, of James Turner Street, Winson Green.

Mr May and Mr Barnett will appear again at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, and Robinson and Williams will also be sentenced.