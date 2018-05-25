Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mekel Sterling, 36, was killed in a drive-by shooting

Two men have been jailed for shooting a man with a powerful submachine gun in a Birmingham street.

Mekel Sterling was standing with others outside shops in Great Hampton Row, Hockley, last September when shots were fired from a MAC 11.

The 36-year-old, who did not know his killers, died in hospital.

Kayne Robinson, 24, from Birmingham, and Darielle Williams, 23, from Dudley, were jailed for life for his murder and each must serve a minimum of 33 years.

They were convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Two others were also jailed, after admitting assisting an offender.

Devonte May, 23, of Victoria Road, Handsworth, and Geary Barnett, 19, of James Turner Street, Winson Green, were sentenced to three years and two and a half years respectively.

The jury failed to reach a verdict on Wednesday on the murder charges they were both facing.

The two men reappeared at the court on Friday where they entered not guilty pleas to murder, but pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

They were sentenced along with Robinson, of Roseberry Street, Springhill, and Darielle Williams, of Attingham Drive, Dudley, following a six-week trial.

'Senseless killing'

Paramedics found Mr Sterling with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Emily Lenham, with the Crown Prosecution Service, said phone data analysis of Robinson and Williams' phones and CCTV footage showed they were together before and after the killing.

"This was a premeditated and senseless killing carried out by discharging a powerful MAC 11 submachine gun in a busy residential area.

"At the time of the shooting, Mr Sterling was stood within a group of people socialising outside a supermarket.

"He offered no violence towards the defendants and was in fact not known to them."