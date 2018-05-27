Image caption Wheelie bins floated down the road as floods submerged Sir John's Road, Selly Park

Storms have caused flash flooding across parts of Birmingham.

The Environment Agency has issued multiple flood warnings and alerts are in place across the West Midlands, and a Met Office amber weather warning is in place for the region.

West Midlands Police is warning people to avoid driving in the city.

BBC journalist Rebecca Woods said she had driven past a large number of flooded and closed roads in the Harborne and Selly Oak areas.

She said she had seen flooded houses and it had taken her 90 minutes to drive about five miles.

In Sir John's Road, Selly Park, homes flooded and cars were under water, while wheelie bins floated down the road.

The Met Office said that 58.6mm (2.3in) fell in an hour in Edgbaston.