Image copyright West Midlands Police/BBC Image caption Vikki Jones was killed in the crash in September

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for six years after pleading guilty to causing the death of a young mother by dangerous driving.

Tyler Kendall, of Whitebeam Close, Dudley, also admitted causing serious injury to Vikki Jones's 11-year-old daughter Talia.

The two-car accident happened on Wood Road, Lower Gornal, on Friday 22 September at 22:10 BST.

Ms Jones, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kendall was also banned from driving for eight years at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

In a statement Ms Jones's family said: "We lost the most beautiful, caring, loving, funny, kind hearted person you could ever wish to meet.

"She was a fantastic mother, and a brilliant role model.

"Losing her has put a great big hole in all of our lives that can never be replaced."