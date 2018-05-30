Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sanjeev Mittal was jailed for five years

A private tutor from Birmingham has been jailed for five years for abusing two girls during home school lessons.

Sanjeev Mittal, 49, inappropriately touched an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old after he was hired to help them prepare for 11-plus exams, West Midlands Police said.

He was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault of a girls under 13.

A police spokesman said he may have tutored hundreds of children and urged concerned parents to come forward.

Mittal ran Birmingham-based JS Home Tutors and charged £50 per hour for his services.

He abused the two girls at his home in Selwyn Road in Edgbaston, the force said.

It said one girl was also assaulted at her home address while her mother was in another room nearby.

The force said it was alerted by the NSPCC after the parents of one victim contacted the charity with concerns.

Det Con Sarah Jones said: "He was offering tutoring services for the last 10 years and his mobile phone had more than 100 contact numbers for parents.

"If any parents suspect their children may have suffered at Mittal's hands then I would ask them to get in touch."

Mittal was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault of a female child under 13.