Masked men have been caught on camera throwing a hammer and attacking a car with a machete after a collision.

The attack happened on Antrobus Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Saturday after a stolen BMW collided with a Toyota, West Midlands Police said.

A hammer was thrown at the Toyota driver, who suffered minor injuries, as two occupants of the BMW also attacked the car with machetes, police added.

The BMW has been recovered but no arrests have so far been made.

Footage of the attack, filmed by an onlooker, shows the balaclava-clad pair jump out of the BMW armed with the hammer and machete, hitting the driver's window and windscreen, before running off.

The aftermath of the attack saw the Toyota driver taken to hospital for treatment.

Police officers have since been in the area making house-to-house inquiries.

A statement from West Midlands Police confirmed that "forensic analysis" of the BMW is "on-going".