Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Aaron Johnston, 39, died when a cooling pipe burst at Timet UK in December last year

A man who suffered horrific burns in an explosion at a metal smelting plant died as a result of an accident, an inquest jury found.

Aaron Johnston was on a nightshift for Timet UK, in Birmingham, when an aluminium ingot slipped 20ft from a crane and ruptured pipes.

The blast killed the father-of-two as he worked down a pit next to a furnace.

But fire investigators said he would "not have died" had he followed standard operating procedure.

The inquest was told that Mr Johnston, who had worked at the Witton firm for seven years, would have survived had he stood on the same level as the operator moving the aluminium ingot by crane.

Summarising the evidence of fire investigation expert Jason Dean, Coroner Louise Hunt said "had he followed procedure then he would not have died."

Mr Johnston, a team leader and furnace preparer from Sutton Coldfield, died at work in the early hours of 12 December, last year.

Image caption The factory was cordoned off following the explosion in December last year

A jury at Birmingham Coroner's Court unanimously agreed Mr Johnston died as a result of an accident.

Flash fire

The jury had previously heard how an ingot slipped, rupturing pipe work, causing a "catastrophic" explosion which killed Mr Johnston

Workers were using a new operating system on the day of the tragedy with a pendant remote control to lift ingots by crane switched to a "sensitive" wheel and joysticks, the inquest was told.

Ms Hunt praised Mr Johnston's family for their "dignified approach" to proceedings.

Mr Johnston's wife Karen said he was a "kind and funny man, who was her best friend and loved Aston Villa."

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector Mahesh Mahey said: "We will now continue to gather and assess evidence as part of our thorough enquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mr Johnston's tragic death. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time."

Timet UK declined to comment after the two-day hearing.