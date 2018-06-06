Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson, pictured with his mother Kelly, was taken to hospital where he later died

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed just yards away from his home.

Keelan Wilson was found on Langley Road, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 23:00 BST on 29 May.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at his home on Wednesday and will be questioned later, West Midlands Police said.

The arrest comes after an appeal for information as police flooded the area on Tuesday evening, a week after the attack.

Det Insp Warren Hines, from the force's homicide unit, described the arrest as a "significant development" in the investigation.

The officer also encouraged someone who provided "significant information" to police on Tuesday to call him personally as their information "could be vital".

He added: "The community in Merry Hill, as well as the wider city of Wolverhampton, has understandably been rocked by the murder of Keelan and we are determined to stamp out this type of violence in our cities."

Keelan's parents have been informed of the arrest, police said.