Image copyright Family handout Image caption Veronica Eustace was found with broken bones in her neck and back

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking an 86-year-old woman in her home in Birmingham.

Veronica Eustace is stable in hospital after suffering broken bones in her neck and back during an attempted burglary in Yardley on Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Mason was found in East Park, Wolverhampton, at 09:35 BST.

The 43-year-old was found with a head injury and taken to hospital. Police said he will be questioned in due course.

West Midlands Police said nothing was taken from Ms Eustace's home in Greenwood.

The force said it is still keen to establish where Mr Mason was on Tuesday morning and has urged anyone with information to come forward.