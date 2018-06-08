Image copyright Google Image caption Magistrates had already issued a 90-day closure order last month

A shisha bar accused of selling laughing gas and alcohol to hundreds of children has been closed permanently.

Allegations related to Cloud Nine in Birmingham centred around the suspected sale to children as young as nine.

The city council revoked its licence in the interest of preventing crime and disorder, maintaining public safety and safeguarding children.

Duncan Craig, Cloud Nine boss Mohammed Malik's barrister, challenged evidence alcohol had been sold to children.

Mr Craig argued it was more likely they had brought it in with them.

Mr Malik had proposed a condition that would prevent children entering the premises on Gooch Street North.

But licensing sub committee chairman Barbara Dring described the measure as 'completely inadequate'.

'Flagrant breaches'

Magistrates had already issued a 90-day closure order last month, following police incidents dating back to April 2017, particularly involving exclusive daytime parties for young groups of travellers.

Allegations centred around the suspected sale of alcohol and psychoactive substance nitrous oxide to children as young as nine.

Concerns were also raised about fire safety and breaches of the recommended capacity.

West Midlands Police subsequently applied to the council to revoke the licence.

Force legal representative Molly Joyce said there had been "ongoing flagrant breaches".

Earlier in the hearing Mr Malik defended his business, says the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

He argued he had not been present during most of the incidents raised by police adding he had been 'let down' by third parties hiring the venue and others he had trusted.

Mr Craig argued there was no 'hard evidence' about the ages of customers police witnessed, although police had claimed young travellers were reluctant to give formal statements to officers.

Some incidents had involved up to 300 people in the venue despite the fact a fire risk assessment capped numbers at 55.

But the barrister argued the realistic capacity was significantly higher due to there being more than one fire exit.