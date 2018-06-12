Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ronan Blake, 18, is wanted for questioning in connection with the death

A teenager is being sought by police investigating a fatal firework attack.

A £5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Ronan Blake, believed to be in the Sheldon area.

Anthony Nicholls, 56, suffered severe burns after a large rocket was lit and pushed through his front door in Birmingham.

He was placed in an induced coma after being rescued from the blaze, but died in hospital in November last year.

The commercial firework caused the semi-detached property in Birchtrees Drive, Tile Cross, to go up in flames within minutes.

Mr Nicholls' 50-year-old partner was left with multiple leg fractures after being forced to jump from an upstairs window.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The house in Tile Cross was gutted in the fire

Pauline Hadley, Crimestoppers West Midlands regional manager, said: "It is heartbreaking to think about what Anthony and his partner went through once that house caught fire.

"This was such a thoughtless, heartless act carried out, and Anthony's family deserve some answers as to why he was taken away from them.

"This is why I am asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronan Blake to contact our charity anonymously. We'll never ask for any of your details, and he'll never know you spoke to us. So please, tell us what you know, not who you are."

Image caption Mr Nicholls' daughter Fiona has appealed for information

It is thought the firework contained about 200 tubes of explosives and would have taken about two minutes to fully discharge.

Mr Nicholls' daughter, Fiona Nicholls, described the killing as "horrendous".

She said her father "made no enemies" and was "hard-working".