Image copyright Google

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found with stab wounds in the West Midlands.

Martin Biggs, 47, was found in Corngreaves Walk, Cradley Heath, West Midlands on 12 November.

Karl Glancey, 44, of Tividale, has been charged with murder. He is also accused of two counts of attempted murder and one of wounding, in connection with attacks on three other people.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the attempted murder and wounding charges relate to incidents that took place in Dingle Avenue, Cradley Heath, and Poplar Close and West Avenue, Tividale, on or around 12 November.