Image copyright Family handout Image caption Keelan Wilson, pictured with his mother Kelly, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed yards away from his home.

Keelan Wilson was found in Langley Road, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at about 23:00 BST on 29 May, and died in hospital from his injuries.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 - from Cheshire, Wolverhampton and Telford - were arrested on Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old arrested last week has been released on bail.

Det Insp Warren Hines said the arrests were a "further significant development" in the investigation into Keelan's "tragic and unnecessary" death.

There have been at least eight serious incidents of knife crime, including two killings, in the West Midlands since 12 May.