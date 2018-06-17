Image copyright Jack Bond Image caption TUI passenger Jack Bond tweeted a photo of people queuing after the flight delays

Passengers claim an airline left them stranded for hours after an emergency landing affected flights.

Birmingham Airport's runway closed for about two hours on Saturday when a Norwegian flight landed due to a "hydraulic issue", the airport said.

Jack Bond was among passengers who criticised TUI airline on Twitter and said he eventually arrived 20 hours late to Fuerteventura.

TUI said everyone affected was given "overnight accommodation and welfare".

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Passengers aired their frustrations on Twitter

However, Mr Bond tweeted that nine hours after flights were cancelled hundreds of people were queuing with "no rep, no customer service not even a glass of water".

Mr Bond told the BBC he and his family were later put up in a hotel for three hours before being taxied to Manchester for their flight.

Another TUI customer tweeted he had experienced a "26 hour delay".

TUI apologised to all customers affected and said due to the runway closure and mandatory crew rest restrictions all its flights delayed on Saturday would depart on Sunday.

"We understand how frustrating a flight delay can be and we would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding during this time," a spokeswoman said.

Birmingham Airport said about 29 flights were diverted or delayed by the emergency landing.

An airport spokeswoman said the runway closed at 13:46 BST on Saturday after the Norwegian D86241 from Reykjavik to Madrid landed safely with 152 crew and passengers on board.