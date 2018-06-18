Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination found Ozell Pemberton died of a single stab wound to the chest

A 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man accused of murdering a teenager in a street stabbing have pleaded not guilty.

Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found fatally hurt in Sutton Coldfield town centre, near a branch of McDonald's, on 17 May.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Oscar Ingram, from Erdington, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty at the city's Crown court.

A trial date of 29 October has been set.

Ingram, of Banners Grove, stood in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, flanked by security officers, while the youth appeared by video-link.

A post-mortem examination found Ozell died of a single stab wound to the chest.