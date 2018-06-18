Sutton Coldfield stabbing: Pair deny Ozell Pemberton's murder
A 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man accused of murdering a teenager in a street stabbing have pleaded not guilty.
Ozell Pemberton, 16, was found fatally hurt in Sutton Coldfield town centre, near a branch of McDonald's, on 17 May.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Oscar Ingram, from Erdington, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty at the city's Crown court.
A trial date of 29 October has been set.
Ingram, of Banners Grove, stood in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit, flanked by security officers, while the youth appeared by video-link.
A post-mortem examination found Ozell died of a single stab wound to the chest.