A mother of three has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Noreen Akhtar was struck by a vehicle on Saturday at about 23:30 BST outside a cafe in Sparkhill, Birmingham.

The 38-year-old, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives described it as a "shockingly sad incident" and appealed for witnesses to come forward after the driver failed to stop at the scene.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes said there were about 10 people who were in the area at the time, "I need those people to come forward; perhaps they hadn't realised the severity of the women's injuries at the time and didn't feel they needed to contact the police".

The crash happened outside Cravings Café in Stratford Road, near the junction with Fernley Road.

He added: "This is a shockingly sad incident which has taken a young mum away from her children, family and friends.

"I would ask the driver to do the right thing and speak to police so they can get across their side of the story."