A husband who regularly beat his wife and kept her locked indoors during their 16-year marriage has been jailed.

Aziz Rehman, 47, would only allow partner Zeenit Bibi to leave their home in Collingbourne Avenue, Hodge Hill, Birmingham when on the school run.

He would wedge twigs in the front door whenever he went out so he could tell if she had left the house.

Rehman was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday to three years and nine months in prison.

A jury found him guilty in May of assault and coercive control.

Mrs Bibi, 36, who married Rehman in December 2000, told the BBC she wanted other victims to speak out.

"I didn't think anybody was going to believe me, which was one of the reasons that I left it so long, because in the outside world he made it look like we were the perfect family," she said.

"Nobody deserves this kind of life - talk about it, let somebody know."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Aziz Rehman hit his wife on the head with a dumbbell

Rehman, who denied the charges, ran their home like a "prison".

One regular visitor told police how the curtains were always drawn and described Rehman as an "oppressor".

The businessman, who owns Arden Superstore and off licence in Arden Road, Saltley, hit his wife on the head with a dumbbell during one attack.

Mrs Bibi alerted West Midlands Police in July 2016 while her husband was out of the country and he was arrested following his return to the UK.