Image copyright Mubarak - @ddrMubarak Image caption People took to social media to share their images of smoke rising from Saltley in Birmingham

Plumes of black smoke have been spotted for miles across Birmingham as tyres are believed to have caught fire along a street lined with industrial units.

The fire was first reported at 15:22 BST along Crawford Street, Saltley

Crews were sent out to tackle the blaze amid reports of gas bottles and fridges being at the scene.

More than 30 people had called 999 to report the blaze, West Midlands Fire Service said. It is not yet known what started the fire.

The fire is now under control, the fire service has confirmed.

A total of eight firefighters, with one crew from Ladywood and a brigade response vehicle, were sent to the scene.

Image copyright David Reid - @LicklePuma Image caption Crews were sent out to tackle the blaze amid reports of gas bottles being at the scene

Image copyright Steve Frost - @sfrost72 Image caption A total of eight fire fighters with one crew from Ladywood and a brigade response vehicle, were sent to the scene

The fire service released a video of what firefighters were dealing with and encouraged members of the public not to call in about the blaze.

Skip Twitter post by @WestMidsFire Our @SWMFireControl have taken over 30 calls to a fire on Crawford Street, Saltley and is believed to be tyres on fire.



The smoke plume can be seen from a distance, but rest assured, firefighters are on the scene 🚒



This footage was taken by our a caller using our @999eye1 pic.twitter.com/vfcjoO4vAC — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) June 22, 2018 Report

West Midlands Police said road closures were in place while crews tackled the fire.

Skip Twitter post by @JackHadleyWMP Please avoid Crawford Street, Saltley as the fire service are dealing with a large fire.....there will be road closures in place for while until it is under control. pic.twitter.com/mVyp15frfY — Ch Insp Jack Hadley (@JackHadleyWMP) June 22, 2018 Report