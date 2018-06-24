Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham fire: Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze

  • 24 June 2018
The fire Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption Nearby roads were shut because of the fire, police said

Up to 100 firefighters have been tackling a fire in a Birmingham warehouse.

West Midlands Fire Service said it had more than 50 calls about the blaze in Inkerman Street, Duddeston, which broke out at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

The fire involved a large amount of plastics and paints with crews staying at the scene overnight. Nearby roads were closed, police said.

The cause is not yet known and crews remain at the warehouse on Sunday.

The fire service tweeted in the early hours of Sunday that about 75 firefighters were still tackling the blaze which it believed was now under control.

Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Nearby roads were shut because of the fire, police said
Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption The fire sent smoke billowing into the sky
Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption The cause of the warehouse blaze is not yet known

