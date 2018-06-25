Image caption Police were first called to Croft Pool at 11:47 BST on Saturday

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a flat in Warwickshire.

The man, in his 30s, was found with multiple injuries and pronounced dead inside the property in Croft Pool, Bedworth on Saturday morning.

Warwickshire Police said four people, all from Bedworth, had been arrested in connection to the death which is being treated as murder.

The victim is yet to be formally identified and named.

A 37-year-old and 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and handling stolen goods, and a 40-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A cordon remains in place at the property.

Det Insp Neil Reader said: "Officers will remain in the area whilst enquiries are ongoing and increased patrols will be carried out to offer reassurance to the local community.

"We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry and as part of the investigation, we would ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have any information which could assist with enquiries, to please come forward."