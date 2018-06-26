Image copyright Darren Strafford Image caption Chapel Lane in Great Barr is expected to be shut for three to four days, South Staffs Water said.

A burst main has sent water shooting into the air causing a "massive sinkhole" to open up.

The pipe, along Chapel Lane, Great Barr, is understood to have burst on Tuesday morning, flooding the road around it.

Only single-file traffic was able to make it through the water which was described as "10in (25cm) deep".

Crews from South Staffs Water are understood to have been sent to the scene.

Some residents had reported low pressures and a loss of water supply since the incident and some may experience "water discolouration", South Staffs Water said.

It is not yet known what caused the burst, though the road is to be closed for up to four days for South Staffs Water to carry out repairs to the damage caused.

Tweeting pictures of the water, Darren Strafford, said: "Stay away from Chapel Lane, Barr Beacon.

"Huge sink hole and burst water main water ten inches deep already and getting worse."

Image copyright Darren Strafford Image caption Tweeting pictures of the scene, Darren Strafford, said: "Stay away from Chapel Lane, Barr Beacon"

Travel Tom also tweeted about the burst.

While drivers posted footage of their commute along the watery road.

A spokesman for South Staffs Water said on Tuesday: "The burst water main on Chapel Lane in Great Barr, B43, has now been repaired and no customers are currently off supply but some may experience water discolouration.

"Traffic management is in place and the road will be closed for three to four days, while the damage is being repaired."