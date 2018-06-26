Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are appealing for possible victims of Mohammed Raja to come forward

A bogus police officer stole £181,000 from people, by claiming he could sell properties seized from criminals.

Mohammed Raja, 38, claimed to be a West Midlands Police economic investigator.

He created bogus documents on headed paper acquired during his time as a security guard at the force's Birmingham HQ and amassed a police uniform.

He was given a suspended sentence after admitting fraud by false representation.

West Midlands Police has appealed for potential victims of Raja, of Gowan Road, Birmingham, who also went by Sadat Raj, to come forward.

A former security guard at Lloyd House between 2003 and 2005, he told people he was an officer tasked with disposing of properties seized from jailed offenders under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The force said one couple handed over a £5,000 deposit, after Raja claimed he could offer them a four-bedroom house for £47,000.

He showed them around a house in Kelynmead Road, Kitts Green, with keys he claimed to have collected from Stechford police station.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The force said Raja created bogus documents, doctored emails from senior officers addressed to "Sergeant Raja", and amassed a wardrobe of police uniform.

But it actually belonged to a woman Raja was having an affair with, West Midlands Police said.

His activities were discovered in 2016 when a man contacted West Midlands Police to report a corrupt officer.

The man, who was facing an assault allegation, said he met "Sgt Raja" at a café in Alum Rock where he promised to get the charges dropped for £4,000.

Detectives traced Raja using his car and found a uniform, bogus paperwork and a cheque for £70,000, believed to be from a victim, at his home.

He admitted two charges in April and was given a nine month jail term, suspended for two years, at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.