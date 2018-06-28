Image caption Darren McDermott suffered a bleed on the brain in August 2010

A former professional boxer has received a payout after an undetected brain aneurysm was missed by medics and later burst.

Darren McDermott, from Dudley, was sparring ahead of a fight when the aneurysm ruptured.

It came five months after he was re-licensed to box following a mandatory medical and MRI scan.

He has now been awarded an undisclosed sum from InHealth Ltd, which carried out the tests.

After the aneurysm ruptured, Mr McDermott, who was nicknamed the 'Black Country Bodysnatcher', underwent emergency surgery to stem a bleed on his brain.

The 39-year-old was forced to retire from boxing following the incident in 2010, after winning 17 out of 20 fights.

Memory loss

He has been left with "acute short-term memory loss and difficulty with controlling emotions", his legal team at Irwin Mitchell said.

Image copyright Darren McDermott Image caption The father-of-two had to retire from boxing after the aneurysm ruptured

"When I was hit, the feeling was not like any other sensation I had experienced before. I knew something was wrong immediately," said Mr McDermott, who has since set up an amateur boxing club.

"I struggle with everyday tasks such as remembering where I have left my car, constantly losing things and even what colour my toothbrush is," he added.

InHealth Ltd, which is appointed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) to obtain and check all professional boxers' MRI scans for re-licensing purposes, has now agreed to a "substantial settlement" after admitting liability for his injuries.

The company has accepted that had it carried out additional scans - as is its protocol - the aneurysm would likely have been detected, his licence revoked and his brain injury avoided.

The BBC has approached InHealth for a comment.