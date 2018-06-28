A 45-year-old man has died a week after he was stabbed in part of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the victim suffered serious stab wounds to his leg and groin in the attack at Finchley Park, Kingstanding, on 20 June. He died on 27 June.

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The force said the charge will now be reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 23 June and was remanded in custody, pending a further appearance at the city's crown court.

A 19-year-old man, also arrested suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.