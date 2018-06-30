Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on All Saints Street in Winson Green

A 26-year-old man has died after the car he was driving hit a wall in Birmingham.

A 25-year-old passenger was seriously injured and taken to hospital after the crash on All Saints Street, Winson Green, on Friday evening.

West Midlands Police said the 26-year-old man died at the scene and the road was closed for several hours.

"A man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with his family," Det Sgt Paul Hughes said.

"We are determined to establish what has happened and I would ask for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to get in touch as soon as possible."