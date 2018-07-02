Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dean Ward suffered stab wounds to his leg and groin

A man who died a week after being stabbed was a "loving grandad, father, son and brother," his family said.

Dean Ward, 45 died last Wednesday following the stabbing in Finchley Park, Kingstanding, Birmingham, on 20 June.

An 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court charged with his murder earlier.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the court on 17 September.

West Midlands Police said Mr Ward, of Kingstanding, suffered serious stab wounds to his leg and groin.

The defendant was previously charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The attempted murder charge was reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service following his death.

A 19-year-old man has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.