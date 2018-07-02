Image copyright Reuters Image caption The seizure of glasses prompted a UK recall of a particular brand of glass

Beer glasses were seized from a restaurant chain after they were found to be too small to contain a pint.

An investigation, launched by Birmingham Trading Standards following a "significant complaint", found the glasses were 8.1ml too shallow.

Forty-one glasses were removed from two bars in the city and a nationwide recall of the brand of glass followed.

The council would not identify the chain or the supplier because the case did not result in a prosecution.

A Birmingham City Council spokesman said: "It was referred to the relevant body to action and an audit was carried out.

"The supplier and retailer took corrective action to remove all the glassware from use and supply with immediate effect."

The case, which occurred in November, was revealed in the council's regulation and enforcement annual report for 2017/18.

It said: "There was a significant complaint made about short measure beer at a large restaurant chain.

"Investigations found that a particular brand of glass had been made too small to contain a full pint.

"This prompted a nationwide recall of the glasses after large numbers were seized from two premises in Birmingham."

Labour councillor Mile Leddy, a member of the Licensing and Public Protection committee, said: "To come between a man and his pint of beer is one thing, but to come between a man and his short pint of beer is another.

"I commend the department for finding that a number of pint glasses had been made too small, and therefore short measures were being made at certain licensed premises and the way that they instituted, not just a recall from Birmingham bars, but nationally as well."