The violent disorder happened in Bank Way in the Ketley Bank area of Telford

Two men were seriously injured in a street fight which police are treating as attempted murder.

The fight broke out in the Ketley Bank area of Telford, Shropshire, on Friday evening.

A 20-year-old man suffered a serious face injury and a 40-year-old man was treated for a slash wound in the incident.

Two men, aged 21 and 18, have since been arrested for attempted murder and violent disorder.

A third man, aged 37, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The injured men remain in hospital.

West Mercia Police believe two or three vehicles fled from the scene in Bank Way in the direction of Greyhound Interchange, before they were abandoned or burnt out.

Patrols have also been stepped up in the area and police would like anyone with information about the incident to contact them.