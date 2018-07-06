Image copyright Liam Herbert Image caption Ben Williams' father thanked staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for their "special" gesture

England star Harry Kane sent a message of support from Russia to a five-year-old boy who is battling a brain tumour.

Ben Williams was presented with a replica World Cup trophy to celebrate his bravery after six weeks of radiotherapy treatment.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham posted an emotional video showing him receive the trophy, which has been viewed thousands of times.

Kane tweeted to describe Ben as "an inspiration".

The England captain said he will be on the players' minds ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

Rio Ferdinand, who has 81 caps for England, and has been commentating for the BBC during this year's competition, also sent Ben a message of support.

Ben's father Sam Williams, from King's Norton, told the Independent: "What the staff in the radiology department did for him on his last day of treatment was just so special."

"As you can see from his face, he was just delighted with it," he added.

Mr Williams said Ben had been given an England kit a few weeks ago and "pretty much refused to take it off since", adding "we've resorted to washing it overnight while he's been in bed".

The family is also raising money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham Charity and Children with Cancer UK.