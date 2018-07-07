Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption It is so far unclear how many homes are without water on what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year

Cars were left submerged and homes cut off when a burst water main flooded streets in part of Birmingham.

About 100 homes were affected around Wheeler Street, Newtown, West Midlands Fire Service said. A rescue boat was being sent.

Supplier Severn Trent Water said the burst involved "one of its biggest pipes" and it would take while to reconnect those without water.

The road has been badly damaged and people are asked to avoid the area.

Engineers are on site and have isolated the burst pipe, Severn Trent said.

The firm apologised to anyone affected and said some customers were already seeing water supplies return.

It said the pipe involved was 30in in diameter (76cm). An investigation into the cause of the burst would begin once supplies were fully restored.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Police drones have been brought in to help assess the extent of the damage

Police drones were used to assess the extent of the damage and Wheeler Street is currently closed from Farm Street to Markford Walk.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Drivers are being advised to avoid the area