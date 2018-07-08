Image copyright Google Image caption Police are speaking to neighbours and trawling CCTV in a bid to piece together the victim's final movements

A man has been found dead in his flat in Walsall, West Midlands, prompting a police investigation.

The 65-year-old was found in St Thomas Close, Coalpool, just after 18:30 BST on Friday, but officers believe he had been dead for several days.

Neighbours had alerted police after they had not seen the man for several days.

The property has been cordoned off and police are speaking to neighbours to piece together his final movements.

CCTV footage is also being assessed.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who's seen anything suspicious in St Thomas Close in recent days or any unfamiliar faces coming and going," Det Ch Insp Ed Foster from West Midlands Police said.