Image caption Anna Gregorio has been living in a hotel with her husband and children since the flooding

Residents have been counting the cost of damage caused after a burst water main sent "waist level water gushing into homes".

Flood water affected about 100 properties in Wheeler Street, Newtown, Birmingham, on Saturday, leaving thousands of pounds worth of damage.

People have been given alternative accommodation away from their flood-hit homes while repairs are carried out.

Severn Trent said its priority is supporting customers and cleaning up.

An investigation has begun into what caused the pipe, described by Severn Trent as "one of the largest in the city", to burst.

Image copyright Rachael Carr Image caption Burbury Park childminder resource centre was badly damaged by the flooding

A nearby childminders' centre was left severely damaged, with expected repairs costs in the "tens of thousands".

Rachael Carr, 49, a project co-ordinator at Burbury Park childminder resource centre, said: "The water has destroyed everything, the sensory room for disabled children, the office, the kitchen, the computers, everything.

"It's going to cost easily tens of thousands to get it all repaired. A special igloo in the sensory room cost £1,200 alone.

"We're trying to keep it in perspective because people have had their homes ruined, but to us and the children that use us, this is a home from home."

Image copyright Rachael Carr Image caption The centre saw water fill its kitchens, office space and sensory room within an hour

The centre cancelled classes and shut its doors ahead of loss adjustors and cleaners arriving.

"It's hard to know where to start. It's chaos, absolute chaos", Mrs Carr added.

Mother-of-three, Anna Gregorio, 47, has been living in a hotel with her husband and children since the flooding.

"In our house, the water was up to knee level, but if you were outside it was up to your waist.

"The fridge, oven, shoes, clothes and the car got flooded. It has been a really bad time for the family."

Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption The pipe, described as one of the biggest in Birmingham, is 30in (76cm) in diameter

Image caption Hubert Henry said fridges were flooded and cookers and carpets left ruined in his home

Wheeler Street is expected to stay closed until Thursday, according to Severn Trent.

Shalom Ajewole, 16, a student in who lives in the area, said: "The [road] repairs mean no buses come down Wheeler Street and because the signing is confusing all the cars come down the road and have to turn back around."

Hubert Henry, who described the "gushing water" on Saturday, said: "Floorboards are lifted, fridges flooded, cookers and carpets are ruined.

"The cars will be write-offs.

"People will need a lot of assistance to get back on their feet. This is having a massive impact on the community."

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Wheeler Street is expected to stay closed until Thursday, according to Severn Trent

The pipe is not the only one to have burst in the Birmingham area recently.

Lichfield Road, Aston, saw a burst pipe cause flooding on Sunday night while Cornwall Street in Birmingham city centre also saw water flood pavements on Monday, with reports of the burst having first taken place on Saturday.

Nechells Police reported engineers were called out to make repairs to Lichfield Road at about 22:41 BST on Sunday.

In the city centre, passersby reported water coming out of man holes in Cornwall Street's pavement with nearby restaurants reporting damage due to the flood water.

Opus restaurant, based in Cornwall Street, said it cancelled more than 100 lunch, dinner and party reservations due to a lack of water.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said teams have been "working around the clock" to make repairs.

Image copyright Opus restaurant Image caption A restaurant in Cornwall Street cancelled more than 100 lunch, dinner and party reservations due to a lack of water