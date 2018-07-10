Image caption HMP Oakwood opened in 2012 and is managed by security firm G4S

One of England's biggest prisons has seen an "undeniable" increase in violence by inmates and use of force by officers, inspectors have found.

HMP Oakwood, near Wolverhampton, was also said to be risking its stability through drugs being easily available.

Inspectors said Oakwood was "not an easy prison to run" but said February's visit was "tremendously encouraging".

Security firm G4S, which runs Oakwood, said it faced the "same challenges" with drugs and violence as other jails.

Assaults on staff

Inspectors found the number of prisoners reporting being "victimised" by other inmates and staff had increased since the previous inspection in 2014.

They said relatively few prisoners reported feeling unsafe but the "level of assaults on staff was particularly high".

Violence in prisons in the UK was reported to be out of control in April last year, while earlier this month a former prison officer in Birmingham blamed job stress for his panic attacks.

HMP Oakwood, which opened in the village of Featherstone in 2012, must now prepare a strategy for reducing violence and drug supply, HM Inspectorate of Prisons said.

Drug availability and use within the jail, which houses 2,071 male inmates, was described as the "main threat to [its] stability", in its inspection report.

"Well over half of those prisoners surveyed suggested drugs were easily available in the prison" but "actions to reduce drug availability were beginning to be effective", it said.

"Public protection arrangements required significant attention and improvement", the report also said, revealing that "not all prisoners, even those posing a high risk, were supported by robust risk management plans to support their safe release into the community".

'Sustained improvement'

According to the report, 60% of men had been identified as representing a serious risk of harm and a quarter of the prison's population, 580 men, were convicted sex offenders.

The report added: "Too many of the prison's sex offenders were unsuitable for or unable to access treatment programmes".

However, the inspection found the prison had met 48 out of the 68 recommendations set for it in 2014.

Overall, the report found there had been "steady and sustained improvement" in the prison, praised the leadership of the facility and said the report's findings were "tremendously encouraging".

Prison director John McLaughlin said: "At Oakwood we face the same challenges with violence and drugs as many other prisons. We have more work to do to tackle these issues and I'm encouraged by the inspector's findings that the measures we have taken so far are making a difference."

A G4S spokesman said more than 90% of prisoners spoken to said excessive force had not been used against them but that staff had received extra training about when to use force which had led to complaints going down.

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said the report was "encouraging" and there had been "significant improvements in a prison that had a very difficult beginning".