Sebert Mitchell was found with stab wounds at an address on Wensleydale Road

A man who killed his father has been sentenced after admitting manslaughter.

Sebert Mitchell, 87, was found with serious injuries by paramedics at an address on Wensleydale Road in Perry Barr, Birmingham, in March 2017.

A post mortem examination said he died due to head injuries and stab wounds to the neck.

Garey Mitchell, 44, also of Wensleydale Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Mitchell was given a hospital order.