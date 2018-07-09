Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Super Harry Kane's portrait has been etched on 11 £5 notes

A batch of £5 notes engraved with England captain Harry Kane will be distributed should the squad beat Croatia to reach the World Cup final.

Micro-engraver Graham Short said he has been working to etch Kane's portrait on the "clear section" of 11 £5 notes.

Mr Short, of Birmingham, said it takes him about six days to etch each note.

He previously etched Jane Austen onto the new £5 notes when they were first circulated and those notes have been valued at £50,000.

If England beat Croatia, Mr Short said he would travel round the country spending the notes.

"I'll zig-zag around Britain, going over to Norwich and the Midlands, Sheffield, Manchester and after awhile I'll end up in north Yorkshire," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"As I did with the Jane Austen, I'll go into a cafe and buy a sandwich or maybe a newspaper."

Image caption Graham Short said he will spend the notes all over the country

"I don't know how much they'll be worth, but I've got nine finished, I started a while ago before the World Cup started.

"I use very fine needles and I scratch into the clear section", he said.

"With these people who are so well known, you've got to get the image right. They're looking alright, I'm quite pleased with them."

He told the BBC he will be watching for the right result against Croatia and is keeping the etchings under wraps for now.

"I don't think it would be right if they lose to Croatia, I think if they play in the final I'll release them," he said.