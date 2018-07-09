Image copyright Other Image caption Peter Harnwell could not open his van door because of the force of the water, witnesses said

Residents and firefighters frantically tried to save an 82-year-old man whose camper van was trapped in floodwater, an inquest into his death heard.

Peter Harnwell, a retired photographer, may have been out taking pictures of the storm that led to flooding in Walsall, coroner Zafar Siddique said.

He was trapped in 6ft (1.8m) deep water in the early hours of 28 May.

People climbed on to the van's roof and tried to smash his windscreen with a hammer, the inquest in Oldbury heard.

Black Country coroner Mr Siddique gave the cause of Mr Harnwell's death as drowning and recorded a verdict of misadventure.

More than a month's rainfall had hit parts of Birmingham and the Black Country in one hour the previous day.

Ahead of the inquest, assistant coroner Emma Serrano said there were possible issues concerning the positioning of flood warning signs and she was waiting to hear emergency services reports.

However, Mr Siddique told the hearing warning signs and a vehicle abandoned earlier gave "sufficient warning" of the danger ahead.

Image caption The Environment Agency issued flood warnings and alerts in the West Midlands on 27 May

Witnesses told the inquest Mr Harnwell, who was stuck on Lichfield Road, could not open his van door because of the force of the water and he was submerged for up to 10 minutes.

A police officer later prised open the vehicle's fabric roof and, helped by members of the public, pulled Mr Harnwell out.

'True gentleman'

Firefighters tried to resuscitate him at the scene but were unable to.

Mr Siddique praised those who had tried to rescue him.

He expressed condolences to the family of Mr Harnwell, from Evesham, Worcestershire, who had been a photographer for the Ministry of Defence.

For many years, he was a member of the Vale of Evesham Camera Club and fellow members described him as a keen photographer and true gentleman.