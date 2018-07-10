Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened between Camden Street and Ellen Street

Two school boys have been injured after being hit by a bus in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said both were taken to hospital, one with a serious head injury, after the collision in Winson Green, just after 16:20 BST.

It happened between Camden Street and Ellen Street and several roads near the scene are likely to be closed for "some time", police said.

Witnesses have being asked to get in contact with the force.