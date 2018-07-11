Emergency services are searching for a 35-year-old man in a pool at a West Midlands beauty spot.

Police were alerted after a group of men were heard shouting for help at Swan Pool, Sandwell Valley Country Park about 18:00 BST, a spokesman said.

Underwater searches were carried out until 21:00 BST and resumed again on Wednesday morning, paramedics said.

The area has lots of open water including lakes, pools, ponds, canals and rivers, Sandwell Council said.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they worked with police and fire crews to search the water.

"After several hours, the search operation was ceased for the night and the ambulance service was stood down at 9.00pm.

"The search has resumed this morning by the police and fire service."

The council warns people on its website about the dangers of swimming in the lakes and pools at the park and to use purpose-built and supervised swimming pools instead.