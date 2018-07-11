A police officer who told a man "you would be the first one I'd shoot if I had a gun" has been disciplined.

The PC, who has not been named, was conducting a house search in Coventry last August when he asked Jack Chambers if he was "going to go Black Lives Matter on us".

The officer has received a final written warning after a misconduct case was proven, the police watchdog said.

He said his comments were not meant to be racist, offensive or threatening.

But the West Midlands Police officer accepted he had been unprofessional and clumsy, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

He was recorded on a mobile phone while searching the property with colleagues, on 24 August.

The police watchdog said a complaint was lodged on behalf of Mr Chambers and an investigation started.

The findings have only been released now after a misconduct hearing with West Midlands Police on 8 June at which the officer was given a final written warning.

A second police constable was dealt with through management action, the IOPC said, after it was agreed that he had a case to answer for misconduct for not challenging the comments made by his colleague.

There was no case to answer for two other officers as there was no evidence that that they had heard the comments, however an acting sergeant required performance measures over not correctly logging the search of the property.

Ch Insp Yvonne Bruton from the force's professional standards team said officers were expected to be sensitive to the needs of diverse communities.

"The officer in question got it wrong on this occasion and has apologised for his actions," she said.