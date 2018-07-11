Image copyright JustGiving Image caption Matt Powney worked at The Malthouse pub for seven years

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a bystander who died following an attack outside a Wetherspoon pub.

The 31-year-old man was found with severe head injuries when police were called to reports of a fight outside The Malthouse on New Road, Willenhall, Walsall, just after midnight on Monday.

The victim, who has been named locally as Matt Powney, died in hospital.

A 27-year old man handed himself in at a police station on Tuesday night.

Det Insp Justin Spanne said officers were working through the night to secure "CCTV, witness accounts and vital evidence from the scene".

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon confirmed the victim had worked at the pub.

He said: "We are devastated by the death of Matt Powney.

"Matt worked for the company for more than seven years and was highly regarded and liked by both staff and customers at The Malthouse in Willenhall where he worked.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

Image copyright Google Image caption Matt Powney died from his injuries outside the pub in Willenhall

A JustGiving website has been set up to raise "£2,000 to ensure financial security for Matt's partner and daughter".

It reads: "Matt was extremely hard working and highly thought of by all who knew him, nothing was too much trouble.

"Devastatingly, he leaves behind his family, partner and infant daughter who will now have to continue life without him."