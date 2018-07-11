Image copyright Family handout Image caption Edwin Michael Bradley was found dead in his flat in Walsall

A man found with a fatal head injury inside his flat has been named by police.

Edwin Michael Bradley, 65, was found dead inside his home in St Thomas Close, Coalpool, Walsall, on Friday evening, after not being seen for several days by neighbours.

His death is being treated as murder by West Midlands Police.

A post-mortem examination determined the father died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are speaking to neighbours and trawling CCTV in a bid to piece together Mr Bradley's final movements

Det Ch Insp Ed Foster, from West Midlands Police, said Mr Bradley may have been dead for several days before being discovered.

The force is continuing to appeal information.