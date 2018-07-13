Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarbjit Kaur, 38, was found dead at home in Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton.

A man has denied killing his wife, after she was found dead at her home.

Sarbjit Kaur's body was discovered in Rookery Lane, Penn in Wolverhampton, on 16 February.

Gurpreet Singh, 43, of Coalway Avenue, Penn, Wolverhampton, pleaded not guilty to the 38-year-old's murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Singh was remanded in custody until his trial on 22 October, expected to last for up to three weeks.

A post-mortem examination determined Mrs Kaur died from asphyxiation.