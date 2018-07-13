Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police are appealing to trace these three men in connection with what happened

A dog and his owner have been run over, with the man being knocked through a shop window, during a robbery.

The 28-year-old and a pet Staffordshire bull terrier were walking on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath, when a blue Mondeo drove into them.

Neck chains belonging to the man and a bracelet were taken by the driver and passengers as the victim lay injured.

Both the man and his dog suffered cuts and bruises in Saturday morning's incident, police said.

The victim has said he is distraught after losing the chains as they had belonged to his grandfather. The dog has been left "very distressed" by the incident.

Det Sgt Martin Richardson said they were both lucky enough to escape serious injury or even death.

"The fact that someone was willing to gamble with the victim and his pet dog's life in order to steal a very small amount of jewellery is utterly shocking."

The West Midlands force has released images of three people who were spotted in a nearby shop shortly before the robbery who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.