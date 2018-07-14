Birmingham & Black Country

Wolverhampton motorcyclist killed in M54 crash named

  • 14 July 2018
Gordon Nutt Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Gordon Nutt. from Wolverhampton, was killed in the crash on the M54 in Wolverhampton

A motorcyclist killed in a motorway crash has been named by police.

Gordon Nutt's bike collided with a white BMW on the eastbound carriageway of the M54 at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Nutt, 68, died after the crash between junction 3 for Albrighton and junction 2 for Wolverhampton.

Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit appealed for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage taken before the crash to contact them.

More on this story