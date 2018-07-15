Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Customers were locked inside The Gatehouse for their safety, after the incident on Saturday

Two people have been injured after a man in a motorcycle helmet fired shots at a pub in a "gang related" attack.

There are also reports of men with machetes at the scene outside The Gatehouse pub in Donington Grove, Bushbury, Wolverhampton.

The pub locked everyone inside for their safety after the incident at 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Two people went to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

West Midlands Police officers have been speaking to witnesses, the hospital, and reviewing CCTV footage to understand what has happened.

The man understood to have fired the shots at the premises made off in a car after the incident.

Ch Insp Jack Hadley said: "This must have been a terrifying experience for customers at the pub and I would like to reassure them that we will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for the gunman.

"Early indications are that it is gang related and not a random attack."

He urged anyone with information, or who may have captured footage of the incident on their mobile phone, to come forward.