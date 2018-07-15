Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack in a Wolverhampton underpass was "targeted"

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was attacked with a claw-hammer.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was attacked after an argument in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton, on Thursday.

He suffered serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital after emergency surgery.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was one of two teenagers arrested. The other has been released on bail.

The charged boy is due to appear before magistrates in Walsall on Monday.