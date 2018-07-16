Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was hit near Wake Green Road, in Billesley, and died later in hospital after suffering a critical head injury

Plans to evict travellers from an encampment have been paused following the death of a toddler, police have said.

West Midlands Police said the 19-month old boy died after being hit by a van on Friday at Sarehole Mill, off Wake Green Road, in Billesley, Birmingham.

Plans to move people from Sarehole Mill were put off on Saturday "due to a death amongst them", officers said.

Birmingham City Council said it was reviewing the decision.

The child was was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital on Friday with a critical head injury, but later died.

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and bailed pending further investigations, police said.

Skip Twitter post by @HallGreenConst Thanks for this, they were due to move on Saturday however due to a death amongst them both @BhamCityCouncil and us decided to pause on any eviction to support them. We have increased police presence all weekend and will be reviewing the situation today. — Hall Green Const WMP (@HallGreenConst) July 16, 2018 Report

West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council declined to comment further.

Insp Steve Radford, from West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, urged anyone with information to come forward, adding: "The tragic death of such a young child is deeply saddening."

Following the crash, police said they had seized a van which would be forensically examined.

The convoy of travellers arrived at the site last week.