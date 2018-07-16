Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family handout Image caption The dead man has been named as 28-year-old Reece Hipwood

A 28-year-old man who died in a stabbing has been named by police as Reece Hipwood.

He was found at an address in Sandmere Road, Yardley Wood, Birmingham, at about 01:40 BST on Sunday and died in an ambulance.

A 54-year-old man found there with serious injuries has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement issued by police, Mr Hipwood's family said he was "taken from us too soon" and "deeply" missed.

Police said the men knew each other and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection.

Investigations are continuing.

Image caption A 54-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Mr Hipwood's murder is in hospital

Appealing for information, Det Insp Caroline Corfield from the West Midlands force said: "It is important that we have a detailed understanding of how Reece died and all the events leading up to it."

Police said the 54-year-old suspect remained in hospital.