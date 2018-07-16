Image copyright Police handout Image caption Six have denied the murder of Jaskaran Kang.

Five men and a boy have denied the murder and manslaughter of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed.

The body of Jaskaran Kang, from Handsworth, Birmingham, was discovered at a property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, on 6 January.

The accused appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday and are set to face trial on 14 January.

All six faced an additional charge of conspiracy to commit robbery - four men denied it.

Two others who cannot be named - an 18-year-old who was 17 when arrested, and a 17 year old boy - admitted the charge.

The accused are: