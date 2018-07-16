Six plead not guilty to Jaskaran Kang murder
Five men and a boy have denied the murder and manslaughter of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed.
The body of Jaskaran Kang, from Handsworth, Birmingham, was discovered at a property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, on 6 January.
The accused appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday and are set to face trial on 14 January.
All six faced an additional charge of conspiracy to commit robbery - four men denied it.
Two others who cannot be named - an 18-year-old who was 17 when arrested, and a 17 year old boy - admitted the charge.
The accused are:
- Tyrone Johnson, 21, of Malthouse Drive, Dudley
- Reggie Salmon, 20, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley
- Dontay Ellis, 18, of Central Drive, Lower Gornal
- Joshua Campbell, 18, of King Edmond Street, Dudley
- An 18-year-old from Dudley, who cannot be named
- A 17-year-old boy from Newcastle-under-Lyme, who cannot be named