Six plead not guilty to Jaskaran Kang murder

  • 16 July 2018
Jaskaran Kang Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Six have denied the murder of Jaskaran Kang.

Five men and a boy have denied the murder and manslaughter of a 24-year-old who was fatally stabbed.

The body of Jaskaran Kang, from Handsworth, Birmingham, was discovered at a property in Stourbridge Road, Dudley, on 6 January.

The accused appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday and are set to face trial on 14 January.

All six faced an additional charge of conspiracy to commit robbery - four men denied it.

Two others who cannot be named - an 18-year-old who was 17 when arrested, and a 17 year old boy - admitted the charge.

The accused are:

  • Tyrone Johnson, 21, of Malthouse Drive, Dudley
  • Reggie Salmon, 20, of Stourbridge Road, Dudley
  • Dontay Ellis, 18, of Central Drive, Lower Gornal
  • Joshua Campbell, 18, of King Edmond Street, Dudley
  • An 18-year-old from Dudley, who cannot be named
  • A 17-year-old boy from Newcastle-under-Lyme, who cannot be named

