Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Riasat Bi, 86, was declared dead at the scene

A man has been charged with murder after an 86-year-old woman died in a stabbing.

Riasat Bi was found with stab wounds at her home in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Madni Ahmed, 20, of Cavendish Street, Stoke-on-Trent, also faces a charge of attempting to murder an 18-year-old man and a third count of affray.

He will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Tuesday.

A post mortem examination found Ms Bi died from multiple stab wounds and the injured 18-year-old remains in a critical condition in hospital, police said.